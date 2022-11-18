Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of ADMA Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 78.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.00. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADMA Biologics Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.