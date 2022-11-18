Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after purchasing an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Avnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,153,000 after buying an additional 114,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

