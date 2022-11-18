Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,125 Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $9,244,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,430,000 after buying an additional 238,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 159,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 936,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,162,000 after buying an additional 158,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $51.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

