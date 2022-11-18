Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,194 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -165.22%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

