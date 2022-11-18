Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth $319,000.

NYSE NBXG opened at 9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.32. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 8.71 and a fifty-two week high of 19.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

