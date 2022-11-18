Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $41.59 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

