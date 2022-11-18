Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

NYSE MCK opened at $366.55 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $215.27 and a one year high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.84 and a 200 day moving average of $344.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

