Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 368.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Insider Activity

Ares Management Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 455,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $38,488,512.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 224,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,926,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares worth $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $77.89 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Ares Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

