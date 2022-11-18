Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

