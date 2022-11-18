Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 18,500 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 38.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.34 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $2.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

