Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

