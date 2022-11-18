Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 945 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.