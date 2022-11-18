Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 9,545 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

