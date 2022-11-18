Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

