Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

