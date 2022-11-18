Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in HP by 20.0% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 376,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 232,391 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in HP by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,988 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in HP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 78,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

