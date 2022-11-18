Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Akoustis Technologies worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akoustis Technologies

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock worth $103,177. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKTS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

