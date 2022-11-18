Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $78.88 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

