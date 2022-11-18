Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.75. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

