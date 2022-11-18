Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $347,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

