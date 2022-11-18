Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
