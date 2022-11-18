Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Phibro Animal Health worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $510.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

