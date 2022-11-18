Piper Sandler Raises Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $9.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.
Macerich Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE MAC opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $21.89.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Macerich
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
