Piper Sandler Raises Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $9.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

NYSE MAC opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Macerich has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $355,683.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

