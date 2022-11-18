Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,199.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

