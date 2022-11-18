PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group Profile

PRAA opened at $33.15 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.