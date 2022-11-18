Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.