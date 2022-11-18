Raymond E. Scott Sells 6,143 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lear by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 39,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.