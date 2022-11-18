Red Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

