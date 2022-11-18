RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in RLI by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in RLI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $96.22 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.85.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $7.26 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.30%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

