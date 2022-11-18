RMR Wealth Builders Buys 51,292 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,809.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,898.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 127,619 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,436 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,845.1% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

