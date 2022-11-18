Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.