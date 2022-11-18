Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.81 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

