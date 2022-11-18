SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,069 WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 34,563.8% in the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree Investments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.