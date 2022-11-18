SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,322 AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $196,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTH opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTH. Bank of America cut shares of AdTheorent from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

