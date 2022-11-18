SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANO stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $891.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

