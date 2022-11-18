SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 12,514 SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $247.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.35. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $15.13.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $67.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. As a group, analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

