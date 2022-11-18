SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGRY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 601.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,878,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 849,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 969.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 499,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Berkshire Grey

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.