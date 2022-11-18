SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $49,000 Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter worth about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $671.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22.

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 720,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,092.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,037,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

