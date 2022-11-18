SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 500.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spire Global by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 332,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Spire Global Price Performance

Spire Global Profile

Shares of SPIR stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

