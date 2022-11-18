SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLAP opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Terran Orbital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,078,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 249,632 shares of company stock worth $762,831 in the last quarter.

Terran Orbital Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.