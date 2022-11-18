Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Snap-on by 82.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,223,000 after buying an additional 142,711 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 287.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after buying an additional 98,156 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap-on Price Performance

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $234.37 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

