Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,853 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,258 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,857 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,080 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 162,703 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.