SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 211,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 113,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $49.29.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

