Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.30 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,341 shares of company stock worth $7,445,401 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

