Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 348,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 177,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.30 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.30.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,341 shares of company stock worth $7,445,401. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

