State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,400 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 66.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.47). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

