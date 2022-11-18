State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.18% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $134,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $144,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $151,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPMT stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.67%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

