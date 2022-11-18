State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,300 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 279,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,813 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,486 shares of company stock valued at $394,844 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Barclays dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of TWST opened at $25.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

