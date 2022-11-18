State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

