State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.73 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

