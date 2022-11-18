State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,349 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of RPT Realty worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a PE ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.05%.

RPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

